Jail for Maserati driver over hit-and-run accident with pedestrian who suffered fractures

A Maserati driver involved in a hit-and-run accident with an elderly pedestrian, who suffered multiple fractures, was sentenced to 16 weeks’ jail and a fine of $800 on Thursday.

For causing grievous hurt to Mr Foo Kok Kam, 85, while driving in an inconsiderate manner in 2020, Wong Kim Punn, 52, was disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for five years from his date of release.

Wong, who used to own businesses including one called Fragrant Florist, pleaded guilty in February to multiple charges under the Road Traffic Act.

He was involved in another traffic accident in 2019.

According to court documents, he was driving the car at the cross junction of Ophir Road and Victoria Street in December 2019 when it collided with a cyclist.

At around 11pm on July 9, 2020, Wong was driving along East Coast Road when the car struck Mr Foo.

Footage obtained by the prosecution showed Wong’s car hitting Mr Foo who was crossing the road slowly. The elderly man was then flung into the air before landing on the ground.

In earlier court proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Chee Ee Ling said: “After the collision, the accused slowed his car down for a while, however he did not stop and proceeded to drive away from the scene without rendering assistance to the victim.”

An eyewitness made a police report that a blue Maserati had knocked down the elderly man.

Wong’s car was later seized and sent to the Health Sciences Authority, along with Mr Foo’s shorts.

Investigators later discovered that some materials found on Mr Foo’s garment could have originated from the right fender and bonnet of the car.

Following the accident, Mr Foo suffered injuries including multiple fractures in the pelvic area.

He was then given hospitalisation leave of 43 days and had to use a wheelchair for more than two months.

Defence lawyer Selva Naidu from Liberty Law Practice had earlier told the court that was no allegation that his client was driving over the speed limit in the area.