Suspected key figure behind an e-vaporiser syndicate nabbed

A 33-year-old man, believed to be a key figure behind an e-vaporiser syndicate, was arrested on Oct 10 in a joint operation by the Singapore Police Force and Health Science Authority.

The arrest was linked to an ongoing investigation of the seizure of e-vaporisers worth over $6.5 million by HSA.

The man allegedly orchestrated the importation and distribution of e-vaporisers from Malaysia into Singapore and has been supplying to local residents.

He was on Oct 11 charged in court for obstructing the course of justice, abetment of housebreaking, and abetment of cheating and

dishonestly inducing a delivery of property. He was also charged for the import and distribution of e-vaporisers.

It is an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale e-vaporisers and their components. Offenders cna be fined up to $10,000, or jailed up to six months or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000 or jailed up to 12 months or both.

Members of the public who have information on the illegal possession, use, purchase, import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of e-vaporisers can contact HSA’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 between 9am and 5.30pm, Mondays to Fridays.