Jail for motorist who fled to JB after fatal BKE accident

Pua Yui Loon was jailed for three years and 10 months, and was disqualified from driving for 10 years.

After having some drinks at the bar where he worked, Pua Yui Loon, 28, drove on the BKE at an “extreme speed” of 141kmh in the early hours of Feb 6.

The Malaysian then hit a motorcycle, killing the motorcyclist and injuring the pillion rider.

But instead of stopping, Pua drove across the Causeway back to his condo in Johor Bahru, and was only caught when he tried to enter Singapore via bus the next day.

On Sept 10, Pua was jailed for three years and 10 months, and was disqualified from driving for 10 years after pleading guilty to one charge of dangerous driving causing death.

Another five charges, relating to failing to render assistance, failing to report the accident, failing to stop, moving the car and dangerous driving causing hurt, were taken into consideration for the sentence.

On Feb 6, Pua had beer with customers at the lounge bar in Geylang where he worked as a cashier, before leaving the premises at around 1am.

He drove one of his colleagues to Paya Lebar, before driving towards Woodlands Checkpoint via the BKE.

While on the BKE, he drove on the right-most lane of the three-lane expressway at an average speed of at least 141kmh.

At around 1.20am, Pua tried to overtake a motorcycle in front of him in the same lane, squeezing in from the right.

He hit the motorcycle, causing it to overturn behind his car.

The motorcyclist, Mr Joshua Chiam Chee Wai, 22, and his girlfriend Ms Siti Noor Diyana Abdul Rahim, 23, who was riding pillion, were both flung to the ground.

The court heard that Ms Siti, who was conscious, could only watch as her boyfriend lay dying on the ground. She had called out to him, but was unable to move as her legs and hands were injured.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced Mr Chiam dead at around 1.50am. Ms Siti was taken to hospital.

By that time, Pua had already driven across the Causeway and parked his car at his condo in Johor Bahru.

The next day, on Feb 7, he tried to enter Singapore via bus at Woodlands Checkpoint, where he was detained and later arrested.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Natalie Chu had asked the court for a sentence of between four and five years’ jail, saying there was a need for deterrence as there had been an increase in fatal accidents from 2022 to 2023.

She said Pua’s dangerous driving was extensive and deliberate, and that he had fled the scene and driven to Johor Bahru.

Pua’s lawyer, Mr Bryan Lim from Hoh Law Corporation, had initially asked the court for the minimum sentence of two years’ jail, saying his client was extremely ashamed and deeply regrets his actions.

But District Judge Tan Jen Tse said that a minimum sentence would be “totally wrong”.

He said: “It was not just speeding, it was extremely high speed. How can it be a minimum sentence case? First, he tried to squeeze (past the motorcycle). Second, he was drinking. We just don’t know how much, because he had fled the scene.”

Mr Lim then asked the court for a sentence of slightly over two years’ jail.

During sentencing, Judge Tan said the high speed, trying to squeeze past the victim and the consumption of alcohol were all aggravating factors.

For causing death by driving dangerously, Pua could have been jailed for up to eight years.