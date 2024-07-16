Jogger, 61, fractures shoulder after tripping in park

Mr Chen sustained bruises on his arm and suffered fractures in his left shoulder.

The raised crack in the ground that Mr Chen allegedly tripped over.

Mr Chen was out jogging on July 6 like any other day and had gone to Bukit Purmei Hillock Park, which is popular with joggers in the morning.

Mr Chen was jogging when his shoe got caught in the raised crack in the ground and he tripped.

An underground tree root had caused the path to raise and crack, exposing a gap of about 2cm wide.

The 61-year-old chef told Shin Min Daily News that when he took the tumble, he instinctively protected his head. A passer-by who witnessed his fall helped him to a nearby bench.

He felt dizzy, so he rested for about 15 minutes before making his way home.

His daughter, who is a nurse, cleaned his wound and took him to the hospital for a check.

"The injuries on my left knee and left elbow were superficial but an X-ray showed four fractures in my left shoulder," said Mr Chen.

"Because of diabetes, my wound will heal more slowly than normal people, so the doctor gave me two months of sick leave to recuperate at home."

The Tanjong Pagar Town Council was aware of Mr Chen's fall and would be visiting him to extend help.

"We are committed to expediting the necessary repairs, which are expected to be completed by the end of this week," it said.