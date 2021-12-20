Cyclist collides into jogger along park connector

The jogger fell after a cyclist collided into him along a park connector.

A jogger was sent tumbling after a cyclist collided into him along a park connector.

A video of the incident was shared on Singapore Silly Cyclists' YouTube page.

It is unclear where or when this happened.

The cyclist is seen travelling along the cycling path when he comes head-to-head with the jogger.

The jogger appeared to dart to his left only to end up right in front of the bike.

The jogger falls to the ground and the cyclist jumps off his bike.

Netizens pointed out the jogger should not have been in the cycling path while others said the cyclist should not have been going so fast.