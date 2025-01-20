 Josephine Teo warns of fake Facebook profile misusing her name, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Josephine Teo warns of fake Facebook profile misusing her name

Digital Development and Information Minister Josephine Teo on Jan 19 issued a warning to the public about a fake social media profile impersonating her. PHOTO: JOSEPHINE TEO/FACEBOOK
Vihanya Rakshika for The Straits Times
Jan 20, 2025 11:42 am

Digital Development and Information Minister Josephine Teo on Jan 19 warned the public about a fake Facebook profile impersonating her.

In a post shared across her official social media platforms, Mrs Teo confirmed that a profile under the name “Josephine Teo Li Min” has been circulating, inviting individuals to engage in conversations.

The minister said the account in question was not hers. “I do not send such invitations through a personal account to members of the public,” she said.

In her post, she also encouraged people to block the fake account and report it to Meta (Facebook) for investigation.

Calling the act identity theft, Mrs Teo said: “Such impersonation tactics are not new.”

She added: “Together, we can help keep our online spaces safer.”

This is the latest in a spate of impersonation cases targeting Singapore leaders.

 

Dear friends, It has come to my attention that some of you may have received responses from a profile claiming to be...

Posted by Josephine Teo on Saturday, January 18, 2025
 

