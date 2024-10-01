Last of 3 brothers gets jail for brawl near Orchard Towers

The fight spilled onto two roads near Orchard Towers in August 2022.

He was one of three brothers who were all members of the same secret society when they were involved in a brawl near Orchard Towers on Aug 14, 2022.

The trio have been given jail sentences over the fight that disrupted traffic after it spilled over onto two roads near the shopping mall.

It took place shortly after 5am that day and was captured on videos which later went viral.

Muhammad Fikri Junaidi, 24, was sentenced to two years and a month in jail, and a fine of $800 on Sept 30 after he pleaded guilty to one count each of rioting and being a member of an unlawful society.

Fikri, who was a “fighter” for the gang during the brawl, also admitted to two unrelated charges of misusing a computer system.

He was the seventh man involved in the fight to be dealt with in court.

One of his brothers, Muhammad Faiz Junaidi, 31, who was a senior secret society member at the time of the fight, was sentenced to 15 months’ jail on Aug 29 after he pleaded guilty to one count each of rioting and being a member of an unlawful society.

Faiz was also fined $10,000 over five vaping-related charges, including selling pod cartridges.

Another brother, Muhammad Fadzli Junaidi, 36, was a secret society headman at the time of the brawl.

On Aug 7, Fadzli was sentenced to 18 months’ jail and a fine of $15,000 after he pleaded guilty to four charges for offences including rioting and being a member of an unlawful society.

Four other men – Norazrul Mohd Noor, 25; Muhammad Ikqzuan Ramli, 27; Muhammad Yusri Ramlee, 28 and Abdul Hakim Jamil, 32 – who were then members of the same gang, were also dealt with in court earlier.

Members of the gang, including all seven men, were at an Orchard Towers club called Soi Happi on Aug 14, 2022, when some of them stepped out to smoke. Faiz was seen talking to a man identified as Mr Mizra Abdul Azman.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chan Yi Cheng said that Mr Mizra later started to shout and gesticulate towards Faiz’s group, but court documents did not disclose the reasons why he did so.

Faiz and Mr Mizra had a verbal dispute before Faiz told his own group to return to Soi Happi to “drink and enjoy (the) party”.

Mr Mizra then yelled an expletive and the secret society members approached him outside Orchard Towers.

The DPP said: “At 5.12am, as Faiz came close... Mizra kicked Faiz on the left leg. Members of the group then rushed forward to attack Mizra.

“Seeing this, a man identified as Mr Abdul Figo Abdul Haleem, also joined in the fray... The group, now consisting of at least 10 people, then attacked both Mizra and Figo.”

Mr Mizra and Mr Abdul Figo ran in different directions and the attacks spilled out onto Claymore Drive and Claymore Road.

The secret society members rained blows on the pair who fought back. Eventually, Mr Mizra and Mr Abdul Figo ended up lying in the middle of Claymore Road.

The attack stopped at around 5.15am and the two men left the scene. They had facial injuries and were treated at different hospitals, the court heard.

A resident from a nearby condominium alerted the police and officers arrested Fikri on Aug 15, 2022.

In an unrelated case, he came across a post on messaging platform Telegram in July 2022, advertising “fast cash for crypto”.

As he was in need of money, he replied to the advertisement and a person known only as “Peng” responded, claiming to run a “crypto investment”.

Peng then asked Fikri to hand over items including his Singpass login details in exchange for a monthly payment of $400 over a year which Fikri agreed to.

In December 2022, Fikri received $400 from Peng who promised him an extra $400 per month if he handed over his bank account login details and bank cards. Fikri complied and received another $400.

Between Nov 29 and Dec 31, 2022, more than $14,000 was deposited into one of Fikri’s bank accounts before most of the money was withdrawn.

Fikri did not carry out these transactions, said the prosecutor, who added: “To date, Peng’s identity is unknown. Fikri had used the $800 that he had received from Peng on his personal expenses, such as his motorcycle, and had kept a portion as savings.”

The DPP also said that Fikri was aware that he was not supposed to share his Singpass and banking details with anyone, but he did so anyway for monetary benefits.