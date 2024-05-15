Lawrence Wong sworn in as Singapore's fourth Prime Minister

Shortly after 8pm on May 15, Mr Lawrence Wong held up his right hand and affirmed that he will at all times faithfully discharge his duties as Prime Minister.

He vowed to do so to the best of his knowledge and ability, without fear or favour, affection or ill will.

This was witnessed by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam then handed Mr Wong the instrument of appointment, formally declaring him as Prime Minister.

In his first speech as Prime Minister, Mr Wong also spoke in Malay, saying he was humbled and honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility.

He said he will “turun padang” (Malay for go to the ground) to engage the people and work hard to improve their quality of life.

PM Wong added that the future will be challenging, but as a united people, Singaporeans can seize the opportunities to build a better Singapore.

After speaking in Mandarin, he pointed out how Singapore has weathered storm after storm since its independence and has emerged stronger each time.

PM Wong said: “We have achieved this not by denying our differences, but by embracing them.”

“When issues arise between communities – and from time to time, they will – we do not accentuate our differences. Instead, we accept them."

“As Prime Minister, I will lead and bear responsibility for the decisions I take,” added PM Wong.

“But I will also engage and maximise the combined energies, imaginations, and strengths of all Singaporeans.

“This is how we take our nation forward in this dangerous and troubled world."