A-level results to be released on Feb 23

Graduates of St Andrew’s Junior College reacting during the release of their A-level results on Feb 22, 2022.

Students who sat the A-level examinations in 2023 will receive their results at 2.30pm on Feb 23.

They may collect their results at their schools or find them online, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a joint statement on Feb 16.

Details on collection arrangements will be given by the schools.

Students who are ill are urged to stay home and view their results online at SEAB’s Candidates Portal at seab.gov.sg from 3.15pm on Feb 23 to 11.59pm on Mar 7.

Those eligible for Singpass can use it to access the portal. International students will receive a system-generated username through e-mail from Feb 20.

School candidates may appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results on their behalf. Proxies must produce the relevant verification documents at the school. Students who are unable to appoint a proxy may contact their schools for assistance.

Private candidates can obtain their results online at SEAB’s Candidates Portal using Singpass. Those who are ineligible for Singpass can access their results through the account created during registration. They may do so from 3.15pm on Feb 23.

Students who wish to apply for admission to, or scholarships for, autonomous universities should submit their applications online. There is no need for them to submit a hard copy of their A-level certificate.

More information on the admission process can be found on the universities’ websites.

School candidates seeking guidance on next steps can approach their teachers or the Education and Career Guidance (ECG) counsellors supporting their schools.

Students can make an ECG counselling appointment at go.gov.sg/moe-ecg-centre

The MOE ECG Centre will offer online or phone counselling services to students from Feb 19 to Mar 16, from 9am to 5pm on weekdays and 9am to 12pm on Saturdays.

Information is also available at these websites:

• MOE’s CourseFinder (str.sg/wvZd), on the courses offered by universities.

• MySkillsFuture (str.sg/wvZP), on education and career pathways.