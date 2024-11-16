Rainy weather to stay for rest of Nov, temperatures can dip to 23 deg C

Moderate to heavy thundery showers are predicted over most parts of the island on most days in the second half of November.

Keep your umbrellas near for the next two weeks, as the recent wet weather is expected to continue.

Moderate to heavy thundery showers are predicted over most parts of the island on most days in the second half of November as north-east monsoon conditions set in, the Meteorological Service Singapore said in its fortnightly forecast.

Rain is likely to start in the afternoon and may extend into the night on a few days, with the weatherman expecting total rainfall to be above average over most parts of the island.

Daily maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 32 deg C and 33 deg C, though they could reach a high of 34 deg C on a few days.

On some rainy days, the mercury could dip to 23 deg C, the weatherman added.

The first half of the month was also damp, with thundery showers over most parts of Singapore in the late morning and afternoon on most days.

On Nov 11, a regional convergence of winds led to intense rain over Singapore, with 73.2mm of rainfall logged at Pasir Ris. This was the highest recorded in the first two weeks of November.

It was hottest at Paya Lebar on Nov 1 at 35.2 deg C, though daily maximum temperatures stayed between 32 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.

About half the island recorded above-average rainfall in the past two weeks.

The areas around Ulu Pandan registered rainfall about 53 per cent above average, while the areas around Kent Ridge recorded rainfall about 58 per cent below average.