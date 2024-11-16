Priest injured in St Joseph’s Church stabbing discharged from hospital

Reverend Christopher Lee was stabbed while he was conducting evening mass on Nov 9.

The Reverend Christopher Lee was discharged from hospital on Nov 15, six days after he was attacked during mass at St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said in a press statement on Nov 15 that Father Lee will be on medical leave after his discharge.

In the statement, Father Lee said: “I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming love and support from the Catholic community at St Joseph’s Church and beyond. Your prayers and get-well wishes have been a source of strength and comfort during my recovery.”

When contacted, the archdiocese referred The Straits Times to the statement.

The 57-year-old priest was stabbed while he was conducting evening mass on Nov 9. Father Lee had an 8cm laceration on his tongue, a 3cm cut on his upper left lip, and a 4cm cut on the corner of his mouth.

He was conscious when taken to the National University Hospital (NUH) after the incident, and was in stable condition on the night of Nov 9.

The alleged attacker – Basnayake Keith Spencer, 37 – was charged on Nov 11 with one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon. His case will be heard in court again on Dec 2.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in a Facebook post that he visited Father Lee at NUH on Nov 11.

“He was alert and able to speak clearly despite the severe injuries to his mouth. He emphasised the need for us all to look out for one another. And to forgive,” said Dr Balakrishnan.