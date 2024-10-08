LG to donate display sets to Touch beneficiaries

LG and Touch Community Services aim to improve the living conditions of the beneficiaries.

LG Electronics Singapore will be donating its display sets and products with minor cosmetic imperfections acquired during shipping to Touch Community Services beneficiaries.

A total of 70 appliances and television sets will be donated to 45 families through Touch Family Support to replace their faulty or outdated fridges, washing machines or Tvs.

LG Singapore’s partner Myco3 Logistics will be offering complimentary delivery, installation and disposal services to the beneficiaries.

Touch Family Support empowers families by providing them with essential resources and assistance to navigate the issues that families may encounter.

“We are grateful for LG’s generous donation of essential home appliances which would benefit the families we serve," said Touch Community Services CEO James Tan.

"Access to these home appliances provides these families with greater convenience and enhances their daily living.

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment in uplifting the lives of the vulnerable in the community, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our families."