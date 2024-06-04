Lightning strike disrupts MRT service during evening peak

Train services between Yew Tee and Woodlands MRT stations were disrupted.

The storm on June 3 wreaked havoc on the evening commute after lightning struck the MRT's traction power to trip.

SMRT in its Facebook post shared a power traction fault occurred at about 5.50pm on the North-South Line between Kranji and Marsiling MRT stations.

"As a result, train service is currently unavailable between Yew Tee and Woodlands in both directions."

Free regular and bridging bus services were deployed to ply between Choa Chu Kang and Woodlands in both directions.

Commuters were kept up to date with regular announcements and they were encouraged to consider the Thomson-East Coast Line as an alternative commuting option.

Regular train services progressively resumed between Choa Chu Kang and Yew Tee MRT stations at about 8.10pm.

SMRT explained in its update that a lightning strike had caused the traction power to trip.

"Preliminary investigations found a small fire involving a power control box located about 20m from the Kranji MRT Station platform."