 Lightning strike disrupts MRT service during evening peak , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Lightning strike disrupts MRT service during evening peak

Lightning strike disrupts MRT service during evening peak
Train services between Yew Tee and Woodlands MRT stations were disrupted.PHOTO: SMRT/FACEBOOK
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Jun 04, 2024 08:42 am

The storm on June 3 wreaked havoc on the evening commute after lightning struck the MRT's traction power to trip.

SMRT in its Facebook post shared a power traction fault occurred at about 5.50pm on the North-South Line between Kranji and Marsiling MRT stations.

"As a result, train service is currently unavailable between Yew Tee and Woodlands in both directions."

Free regular and bridging bus services were deployed to ply between Choa Chu Kang and Woodlands in both directions.

Commuters were kept up to date with regular announcements and they were encouraged to consider the Thomson-East Coast Line as an alternative commuting option.

Regular train services progressively resumed between Choa Chu Kang and Yew Tee MRT stations at about 8.10pm.

Free bridging bus services ferried commuters from Paya Lebar station to Buona Vista station.
Singapore

Disruption to Circle Line resolved, regular services resume

Related Stories

Decommissioned SMRT train to become co-living hotel

18 bus services affected by road closures on March 16, 17

EVCo to shut after arrest of key executives

SMRT explained in its update that a lightning strike had caused the traction power to trip.

"Preliminary investigations found a small fire involving a power control box located about 20m from the Kranji MRT Station platform."

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

smrtPUBLIC TRANSPORT DISRUPTIONS

Shazalina Salim

Assistant Digital Editor
slina@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Shazalina Salim