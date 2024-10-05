Chinese national jailed for trying to bribe parking warden with $10

Chinese national Guo Chuankui pleaded guilty to a graft charge and was sentenced to three weeks’ jail on Oct 4.

Refusing to accept a ticket over a parking offence, a man offered a $10 bribe to a parking warden as he wanted to be let off the hook.

Mr Vikneswaran Kumaran, who was working for Certis Cisco Protection Services at the time, rejected Guo Chuankui’s offer and alerted the police.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Da Zhuan, who did not disclose details about the location, said Guo was working as a driver on April 4, 2023, when he illegally parked his company’s vehicle on a road with double yellow lines near a construction site before walking away.

Mr Vikneswaran, who arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, saw the vehicle and printed out a parking ticket notice. Guo returned soon after and saw him trying to place the ticket on the vehicle.

The DPP said: “When the two met, the accused pleaded with Viknes (Mr Vikneswaran)... telling him not to give the ticket.”

Guo asked Mr Vikneswaran how much the fine was, and the latter told him that it was $70. Guo then tried to ask for a smaller amount and even offered to treat the parking warden to some tea.

Mr Vikneswaran rejected the offers and realised by then that Guo would not accept the ticket. The parking warden decided to move off from the location and alert a duty executive about the incident.

DPP Lee said: “Before Viknes left, the accused opened his wallet, took a $10 note out and corruptly offered the gratification to Viknes, who rejected the money.

“The accused then placed the $10 on the top of the speedometer of Viknes’ motorcycle. Viknes called his superior for advice, who told Viknes to call the police.”

Mr Vikneswaran alerted the authorities and Guo was charged in court later that year.

Offenders convicted of graft can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000.