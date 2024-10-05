Regular speeds on EWL to resume on Oct 5

A temporary speed limit imposed on trains travelling towards Jurong East along repaired sections of the East-West Line (EWL) track was extended by a day to the end of Oct 4 as “a precautionary measure”, rail operator SMRT said.

The speed restriction will be lifted from the start of passenger service on Oct 5, it said in response to queries from The Straits Times late on Oct 4.

SMRT had earlier said it was imposing a three-day temporary speed limit of 40kmh on trains travelling along the affected stretch between Dover and Clementi stations from Oct 1 to 3. Train services fully resumed on Oct 1 after a six-day disruption.

The lower speed limit was in place as part of SMRT’s “standard operating procedure following extensive works on the running rails”, the operator said. Trains usually travel at speeds of 60kmh to 80kmh.

The rails and trackside equipment had to be replaced or repaired after they were severely damaged by a faulty train on Sept 25, crippling services between Jurong East and Buona Vista stations until Sept 30.

Some commuters interviewed by The Straits Times on Oct 4, such as private tutor Adrien Johns, said they were “not very fussy” about train speeds.

The 49-year-old took a train from Buona Vista to Boon Lay station, and described the whole journey as “fine”. He remembered how the waiting times were long during the six-day disruption, but he appreciated the SMRT staff who helped on the ground.

Mr Johns was mostly thankful that it did not take him long to reach Boon Lay station.

Madam Corrine Chia, a 68-year-old senior accounts professional who travelled from Buona Vista towards Jurong East station, felt that the train was as “usual”.

Raffles Girls’ School student Andi’ Syafiah Andi’ Khalid, 15, who was travelling from Buona Vista to Boon Lay, said: “I am relieved that the speed will be back to normal because it means we can adjust back to our usual (timings).”

The six-day disruption was one of the worst in the 37-year history of Singapore’s MRT system, affecting about 2.6 million passengers.

A Land Transport Authority probe into the disruption has begun. The investigations are expected to be completed in a few months, and the findings will be made public.

In the meantime, visual inspections of newly replaced sections of rail between Jurong East and Buona Vista stations are being done every night to ensure that there are no further issues or defects.

ST reported on Oct 2 that the stepped-up checks were expected to last a week, before track inspections return to the usual weekly schedule.