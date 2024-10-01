Longer travelling time on TEL due to MRT fault
Due to a train fault on the Thomson-East Coast Line on Oct 1, trains are moving slower from Woodlands North station towards Lentor station.
In an X post, SMRT said this will cause an additional travel time of 10 minutes.
In a subsequent post, the operator said a shuttle train service is available between Woodlands North and Woodlands South, as well as between Woodlands South and Lentor.
Commuters can also take a provisory service between Lentor and Bayshore stations, as well as free regular bus services between Woodlands North and Lentor.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now