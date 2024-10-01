Longer travelling time on TEL due to MRT fault

SMRT said a shuttle train service is available between Woodlands North and Woodlands South, as well as between Woodlands South and Lentor.

Due to a train fault on the Thomson-East Coast Line on Oct 1, trains are moving slower from Woodlands North station towards Lentor station.

In an X post, SMRT said this will cause an additional travel time of 10 minutes.

Commuters can also take a provisory service between Lentor and Bayshore stations, as well as free regular bus services between Woodlands North and Lentor.