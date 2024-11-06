Lorry driver allegedly continued driving after licence revoked

Natarajan Mohanraj was driving a lorry in Upper Thomson Road at around 10am on July 7, 2023, when he allegedly failed to have proper control of the vehicle.

A man accused of causing a National University of Singapore (NUS) law professor’s death by driving a lorry without due care and attention on July 7, 2023, had his driving licence revoked later that month.

Despite this, Natarajan Mohanraj allegedly continued to drive a lorry on two separate occasions in January and May 2024.

The 27-year-old Indian national appeared in a district court on Nov 6 and was handed 10 charges for offences that include causing the death of Emeritus Professor Tan Yock Lin, 70.

According to court documents, the lorry mounted a kerb and went in the opposite direction before colliding with a car, causing Prof Tan’s death.

In a coroner’s inquiry on May 2, the court heard that Prof Tan, who had been driving the car, was unconscious when he was taken to hospital with injuries, including an open skull fracture. He could not be resuscitated.

The lorry is also said to have collided with a van, causing grievous hurt to two men, aged 27 and 62.

Natarajan, who had his driving licence revoked on July 25, 2023, allegedly re-offended for the first time on Jan 3, 2024.

He is accused of driving a lorry in Sims Avenue at around 8am that day and is also said to have failed to wear a seatbelt while doing so.

Natarajan is also accused of re-offending a second time at around 3.30pm on May 19, 2024, when he allegedly drove a lorry on the Ayer Rajah Expressway without its owner’s consent.

His pre-trial conference will take place on Dec 6.

If convicted of causing Prof Tan’s death by driving without due care and attention, Natarajan can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $10,000.

For each count of causing grievous hurt to another person by driving without due care and attention, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.