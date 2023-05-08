Lorry driver caused fatal accident but convinced colleague to take the rap

A lorry driver failed to give way to a cyclist who was then crossing a road at a zebra crossing, causing an accident. The cyclist later died in hospital on April 16, 2022.

Instead of coming clean, Udaiyappan Vasanth, who was at the wheel, managed to convince his colleague, Rajendhiran Chelladurai, to take the fall for the offence.

The Indian nationals decided to tell the truth when they found out two days later that Mr Abdul Aziz Syed Mohamed, 64, was killed in the crash.

On Monday, Udaiyappan, 25, was sentenced to a year’s jail after he admitted to one count each of causing a death by driving without reasonable consideration for other road users and intending to pervert the course of justice.

He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for eight years from his date of release.

Rajendhiran, 28, was earlier sentenced to three months’ jail in April.

Udaiyappan had a driving licence but was then under a one-year probation period.

Shortly before the accident, he was driving along Jalan Eunos at around 5pm on April 16, 2022 when he approached a slip road to the Pan-Island Expressway towards Tuas. Rajendhiran was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time.

Udaiyappan was driving towards a zebra crossing at a speed of about 40kmh when he saw Mr Abdul Aziz cycling across it.

He failed to give way to the cyclist and the lorry struck the older man, causing him to be flung off his bicycle before landing about 7m away.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jun Kai said that although the lorry had been installed with an in-vehicle camera, it did not capture the accident as its memory card was corrupted.

He also told the court that at the time of the accident, the traffic volume was moderate, the road surface was dry, the weather was fine, and visibility was good.

Another motorist alerted the police and an ambulance rushed Mr Abdul Aziz to Changi General Hospital where he was found with injuries including a fractured skull. He was pronounced dead shortly before 7pm that day.

Before the authorities arrived at the scene, Udaiyappan asked Rajendhiran to take the blame for the accident as Udaiyappan was still on probation and feared that his driving licence would be revoked.

The DPP said: “The co-accused agreed to the request... as the co-accused had been assigned to be the driver of the lorry on April 16, 2022 and was purportedly afraid that (their employer) would find out that he was not the driver.”

Rajendhiran later lied to a policewoman, claiming that he was the one who was driving the lorry at the time of the accident.

He was arrested and continued with his lies when he had his statement recorded. He was released on bail later that evening.

Two days later, Rajendhiran and Udaiyappan found out from their employer that Mr Abdul Aziz did not survive the accident.

Rajendhiran told Udaiyappan that he no longer wanted to take the rap for the offence and the two men agreed to tell the truth to the police. Udaiyappan came clean about what he had done on April 19, 2022.

For causing a death by driving without reasonable consideration for other road users, an offender can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $10,000.

And for perverting the course of justice, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.