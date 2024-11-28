 'No refunds': Sonia Chew announces engagement, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

'No refunds': Sonia Chew announces engagement

'No refunds': Sonia Chew announces engagement
Sonia Chew and Jeremy Sng went public with their relationship in 2018.PHOTO: SONIACHEW/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan for The Straits Times
Nov 28, 2024 04:03 pm

Local media personality Sonia Chew is poised for the next phase of her life.

The DJ at Mediacorp’s English-language radio station 987FM disclosed on social media on Nov 27 that she has accepted her boyfriend Jeremy Sng’s marriage proposal.

Chew, 32, and Mr Sng, who is 14 years her senior, met on a singles cruise that she was hosting. He was then helping out with the event management company for the cruise. They went public with their relationship in 2018.

“Thank you for making me a better person,” Chew wrote, sharing a photo of herself wearing a ring and being hugged by Mr Sng, head of corporate and finance strategy at a local fintech group.

“Amongst many things, you have taught me patience in the face of frustration, stillness in the middle of chaos, and courage in the midst of uncertainty. You don’t just show me love, you show my family and my friends that same love too.”

Chew revealed that Mr Sng had been been carrying the ring around and trying to find the perfect moment to propose to her.

Actor Ryan Lian was slashed on the face in a recent knife attack that occurred outside Nex mall in Serangoon.
Singapore

Netizens react to news of attack on Ryan Lian with smiley emojis

Related Stories

Yvonne Lim moving back to S'pore after 10 years in Taiwan

Actor Thomas Ong finds buyer for oil painting of founding PM Lee Kuan Yew

M'sian singer Firdhaus denies cheating on his ex, singer Diorlying Tan

“And that moment happened to be by the beach, while I was inhaling my favourite Hokkien mee, so needless to say, I was really surprised,” she wrote. “Couldn’t have asked for a more perfect scenario.”

Chew was congratulated by more than 40 of her celebrity pals, including fellow 987FM DJ and The Shock Circuit co-host Joakim Gomez, Yes 933 DJ Hazelle Teo, Class 95 DJ Jean Danker, actresses Zoe Tay, Rebecca Lim and Chantalle Ng, as well as actors Desmond Tan, Jeremy Chan and Edwin Goh.

Mr Sng also commented jokingly under Chew’s post.

“I was wondering why was I getting so many messages in my meeting. Now I know why… haha. Congrats bae,” he wrote. “Bae” is Korean slang for a significant other.

“Ahahah ok we got a comedian here,” his fiancee replied. ”@jermsng no exchanges or refunds btw.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SONIA CHEW (@soniachew)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CelebritiesradioWEDDINGS AND ENGAGEMENTSsocial mediaSingapore