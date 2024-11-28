'No refunds': Sonia Chew announces engagement

Sonia Chew and Jeremy Sng went public with their relationship in 2018.

Local media personality Sonia Chew is poised for the next phase of her life.

The DJ at Mediacorp’s English-language radio station 987FM disclosed on social media on Nov 27 that she has accepted her boyfriend Jeremy Sng’s marriage proposal.

Chew, 32, and Mr Sng, who is 14 years her senior, met on a singles cruise that she was hosting. He was then helping out with the event management company for the cruise. They went public with their relationship in 2018.

“Thank you for making me a better person,” Chew wrote, sharing a photo of herself wearing a ring and being hugged by Mr Sng, head of corporate and finance strategy at a local fintech group.

“Amongst many things, you have taught me patience in the face of frustration, stillness in the middle of chaos, and courage in the midst of uncertainty. You don’t just show me love, you show my family and my friends that same love too.”

Chew revealed that Mr Sng had been been carrying the ring around and trying to find the perfect moment to propose to her.

“And that moment happened to be by the beach, while I was inhaling my favourite Hokkien mee, so needless to say, I was really surprised,” she wrote. “Couldn’t have asked for a more perfect scenario.”

Chew was congratulated by more than 40 of her celebrity pals, including fellow 987FM DJ and The Shock Circuit co-host Joakim Gomez, Yes 933 DJ Hazelle Teo, Class 95 DJ Jean Danker, actresses Zoe Tay, Rebecca Lim and Chantalle Ng, as well as actors Desmond Tan, Jeremy Chan and Edwin Goh.

Mr Sng also commented jokingly under Chew’s post.

“I was wondering why was I getting so many messages in my meeting. Now I know why… haha. Congrats bae,” he wrote. “Bae” is Korean slang for a significant other.

“Ahahah ok we got a comedian here,” his fiancee replied. ”@jermsng no exchanges or refunds btw.”