Lost Singaporean hikers found safe in Selangor
The three Singaporeans were rescued by the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department after getting lost on a hike. They did not suffer any injury.PHOTO: SELANGOR FIRE AND RESCUE DEPARTMENT
Jul 01, 2024 08:51 pm

AMPANG – Three Singaporean men and a local man who got lost near the Bukit Apek waterfall in the Malaysian state of Selangor have been safely found.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the department was informed of the incident at about 7.20pm on June 30.

“A total of five firemen were deployed to the scene,” he said in a statement on July 1.

Search and rescue operations commenced once the firemen were on scene, he said.

“The victims were found at about 11.20pm. The victims, all aged 22, did not sustain any injury. They were brought down from the hill at about 1.02am on Monday (July 1),” he said. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Bus driver in Genting Highlands crash arrested

