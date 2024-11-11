Loud phone leads to beer bottle assault, 62-year-old charged

Chen smashed a beer bottle on the victim's head and both men started wrestling.

A 62-year-old man was sentenced to two months in prison and fined $800 after hitting another man with a beer bottle.

Chen Tianfa faces one charge each of intentional wounding and violation of the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.

The victim was another 62-year-old man.

The incident happened at around 11.45pm on May 5 at a coffee shop at Block 684, Hougang Avenue 8.

Investigations revealed that Chen arrived at the coffee shop at around 8.40 pm, drinking alone and watching videos on his mobile phone.

At 10pm, the victim was drinking with his friends in the coffee shop. Because Chen’s mobile phone was very loud, he asked him to lower the volume, which he complied.

By 11.47pm, Chen had drunk about four bottles of beer and turned up the volume of his mobile phone again, which caused the victim to complain again.

The defendant was furious and picked up a bottle of beer and approached the victim, then smashed it on the victim's head, causing the glass bottle to shatter.

The two men then started to wrestle with each other.

After the incident, the victim and two members of the public called the police for help. The victim was sent to Sengkang General Hospital for treatment.

Medical reports showed the victim suffered minor head injuries and was given painkillers and three days of sick leave.

After the police arrived at the coffee shop, two police officers came to question Chen. While being questioned, he kept shouting at the victim and ignored warnings from the police to stop and calm down.

Chen was eventually arrested and his blood was found to contain ethanol, the main component of alcohol, with 110 mg of ethanol per 100 ml of blood.