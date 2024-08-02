M. Ravi jailed, fined for offences including verbal insult

Disbarred lawyer Ravi Madasamy was on Aug 2 sentenced to 14 weeks’ jail and fined $5,500 for a string of offences he committed between 2021 and 2023.

These include verbally insulting a saleswoman when she could not hear him during a conversation, slapping an acquaintance who wanted to greet him, and pushing over a restaurant waitress who asked if he wanted a drink.

The former lawyer, also known as M. Ravi, also pushed a priest and hurled vulgarities at several people in a temple in South Bridge Road.

The 55-year-old had pleaded guilty in July to six counts of voluntarily causing hurt and one count each for harassment, using criminal force, and causing public nuisance.

In November 2021, Ravi was at a law firm in North Bridge Road, where he was practising law, when he threw a glass perfume bottle at a paralegal and used his hands to choke him, blaming him for not printing documents for a hearing.

When the paralegal said he had asked another colleague to print the documents, Ravi threw a remote control at the other man.

In January 2022, Ravi was at a boutique in Joo Chiat when he became agitated that a saleswoman said she could not hear him. He insulted her and shouted vulgarities at her.

In February that year, he was at a bookshop in Upper Cross Street when an acquaintance greeted him. Ravi became agitated and slapped the man.

At Sri Mariamman Temple in South Bridge Road in July 2023, Ravi threw a plate of offerings on the floor and pushed a priest who tried to pick up the offerings. Some time later, he hurled vulgarities at several people and was escorted out of the temple.

He went back to the temple in September 2023 to buy some items but ended up slapping a shop assistant after getting frustrated.

In July that year, Ravi was having a meal at a restaurant in South Bridge Road when he became agitated with a waitress who asked if he wanted coffee or tea after his meal.

He pushed her to the ground, causing her to bleed from the back of her head, before verbally abusing the restaurant manager.

That month, the police were called to Yio Chu Kang MRT station after multiple reports were made against Ravi and his disruptive behaviour. He agreed to leave when the officers arrived, but later got into a dispute with an SMRT employee and slapped the man in full view of the police.

Ravi was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2006.

During the hearing in July 2024 when Ravi’s plea was taken, Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan asked the prosecution and the defence to state their positions on Ravi’s condition and the weight that it should be granted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh told the court that little to no weight should be given to the former lawyer’s bipolar disorder where his offences are concerned.

While the prosecution recognises that Ravi suffers from the mental disorder, multiple attempts have been made to help him, said the DPP.

Ravi had three sets of convictions in 2004, 2009 and 2018 where he was given fines and a mandatory treatment order.

The offences ranged from disorderly conduct and mischief to housebreaking and voluntarily causing hurt.

Seeking a jail term of between 18 and 24 weeks, along with a $3,000 fine, for Ravi’s current set of offences, DPP Koh said he “cannot be allowed to hide behind this condition”.

“There must be some responsibility taken, and now is the time. We are at a point where stiffer sentences are required,” he said.

In mitigation, defence lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam argued that his client has grappled with the mental condition nearly his entire professional life, resulting in financial and criminal repercussions.

However, Ravi always managed to turn his life around, Mr Thuraisingam said.

“Each time he has suffered from this condition, he has picked up his life, put the pieces together and moved on. We know he has argued successful capital cases and constitutional issues,” the veteran lawyer said.

“These are issues that affect the lives of the common man, that’s why I say he has contributed good to the society. Some weight should be given to that.”

In meting out the sentence, the judge largely rejected the defence’s position that mitigating weight should be placed on Ravi’s bipolar disorder.

Judge Tan said that Ravi has not been compliant with his medication and treatment on various occasions, despite knowing his condition and its effect on his commission of offences.

“The cost of this poor compliance has been paid for in terms of the pain and distress suffered by his various victims, as much as it has caused disruption and despair in the accused’s own life,” said the judge.