Maid caught on CCTV hitting toddler allegedly lies about it

The maid was caught on CCTV slapping the boy when he refused to eat.

A father of three called the police on his maid after she was caught on the closed-circuit television footage hitting his youngest child and lied about it.

Mr Deng told Shin Min Daily News that his one-year-old son was unwell on July 1, so he let the boy stay home with the maid.

The 38-year-old safety supervisor and his wife took their other two sons, aged two and four, to pre-school and nursery that day.

When the couple got home from work, they were apparently informed by the maid that the youngest boy had fallen on his face while playing.

Sensing the maid's unease, Mr Deng reviewed the CCTV recording and saw the maid hitting apparently losing her temper as she fed the boy.

The toddler was seen crying in his baby chair while the maid tried to feed him. She then allegedly smacked the chair thrice before striking him on his right cheek.

Worried about the safety of their children, Mr Deng and his wife took their sons to pre-school and nursery before calling the police and maid agency.

"I called the police around noon," he said.

"The maid was in disbelief when she was arrested. She said she wanted to go home before she was handcuffed and taken away."

The police confirmed the report and said investigations were ongoing.

"My wife and I are sad and feel guilty. After all, we were the ones who entrusted our children to the maid," said Mr Deng, advising other parents to install CCTV at home.

Although the toddler did not suffer any internal injury, he would get nightmares and woke up crying.

"We are working to help him recover from the trauma, reminding him not to pull his hair or bang his head against the wall. We may seek psychological counselling for him later," said Mr Deng.

He added that he and his wife hired the maid about a year ago and that there had not been any problems. The couple are not looking to hire another maid and will for now watch over their children on their own.