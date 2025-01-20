Maid caught on CCTV manhandling couple in their 90s

The maid allegedly throttled the old woman's neck before shoving her onto the sofa.

Ms Huang had to take her 91-year-old dad to hospital on Jan 4 to get his swollen foot treated.

The old man was also complaining of pain in his foot.

Forty-year-old Myanmarese maid Kaya told Ms Huang that the old man had a fall the previous night.

Ms Kaya was hired in 2024 to take care of Ms Huang's dad and 90-year-old mum. The couple and the maid share a three-room flat in Henderson Crescent.

To verify what her dad told the doctor about his fall, Ms Huang viewed her parents' CCTV recordings and saw that he dad had fallen at 3pm on Jan 3.

However, Ms Kaya apparently left him on the floor and did not help him up.

Instead, she allegedly dragged Ms Huang's mum into the living room and throttled the old woman's neck while she was on the floor before roughly shoving her onto the sofa.

“I found bruises on my mother’s chin and limbs," Ms Huang told Shin Min Daily News.

"I wonder if they were caused by the maid manhandling her."

Ms Huang added that the maid continued to mistreat her mum for about 20 minutes while her dad lay on the floor.

Her family sent the maid away on the same day and filed a police report. Ms Huand also took her mum to hospital for examination.