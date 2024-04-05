Maid expresses remorse for swinging cat around

A domestic helper expressed remorse after she was seen swinging a cat around in a viral video.

Several Stompers alerted Stomp to the incident and shared a Facebook post on Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats, which included videos of the woman dancing while swinging the cat around to music.

Animal lovers criticised her actions and called for the relevant authorities to intervene. The post has since garnered over 2,200 shares.

Ms Aarthi Sankar, executive director of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) told Stomp that they were alerted of the incident on Apr 3 and made a home visit the next day to gather more information.

During the visit, the helper expressed remorse and said she did not realise her actions could have hurt the cat.

"She explained that the video was recorded back in November 2023 but recently resurfaced by an individual who had created an account in her name," Ms Sankar said.

"She also shared a more recent video with the SPCA, taken on April 3, which showed her petting the same cat gently.

"The cat appeared safe and healthy in the video."

Ms Sankar said that the SPCA emphasised to the helper the importance of interacting appropriately with animals, and the potential harm her actions could have caused.

The case will also be escalated to the authorities for further action.

"While we were unable to find the cat in his/her usual haunts to check on wellbeing, we are in contact with the community caregivers and will follow up accordingly," Ms Sankar added.

The SPCA urges everyone to be respectful and gentle when interacting with animals.

"Our animal companions are uniquely individual, just like us." Ms Sankar said.

"If we are unsure of what their body language means, the best option would be to admire them from a distance rather than initiating close interactions."