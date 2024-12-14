Pawrents must consider pets' well-being before taking them on outings

SPCA said pet owners and other diners should have mutual respect.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) advised pet owners to avoid taking cats, rabbits or small animals out for al fresco dining, even though more eateries will welcome them and their fur kids from Jan 1, 2025.

“They stress easily and may escape quickly,” the animal welfare charity said in its guide for responsible pet owners and diners in a Facebook post on Dec 12.

SPCA published the guidelines after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Dec 2 said eateries that do not serve pet food will be allowed to seat diners and their pets outdoors from the new year – without having to secure a pet cafe licence.

SFA did not say whether any types of pets should be restricted from entering these premises.

With the rules relaxed, SPCA’s executive director Aarthi Sankar told The Straits Times that some pet owners may start planning outings with their pets, but in their enthusiasm, they may forget to take into consideration their pets’ well-being.

“We want to remind everyone to prioritise animal welfare, giving it at least equal consideration to human needs and preferences,” she said.

“Unlike us, pets do not have the luxury of removing themselves from uncomfortable situations.”

In its guide, SPCA urged owners to first consider whether their pets would be comfortable in crowds, around children and other animals – or if they would even enjoy the outing.

Owners should also check the weather. On hot days, poorly ventilated carriers or warm surfaces can be an issue for their pets.

Ms Aarthi said she strongly advised people against taking small animals to food and beverage outlets.

“Small animals, such as rabbits, are especially vulnerable to stress, which in extreme cases can lead to cardiac arrest,” she said, adding that pet owners should be attentive to their pets’ body language, and watch out for signs of discomfort or distress.

“In outdoor settings, it is even more difficult to predict what might startle them. To minimise risks, it is safest to keep small animals at home where their environment is more predictable,” she added.

Pets in outdoor dining areas: A step forward (with responsibility!) From 1 Jan 2025, F&B establishments will no longer... Posted by SPCA Singapore on Thursday, December 12, 2024

Dining etiquette goes both ways

In its Facebook post, SPCA also advised pet owners to respect fellow diners.

They should respect cultural differences, avoid causing discomfort to others, and make sure they can recall their pets in unsafe situations. For example, dog owners should always leash their pets in public spaces.

Ms Aarthi added: “Just as owners are responsible for cleaning up after their dogs during walks, they should also maintain the same level of hygiene when dining out.”

Likewise, other diners should respect pet owners and their fur kids, SPCA said. They should ask for permission before petting the animals or giving them treats. They should also give the animals space to avoid stressing them out.

“A little consideration goes a long way in creating pet-friendly spaces that work for animals, their owners and the broader community,” said Ms Aarthi.

“This will help ensure pets continue to be welcome in other public spaces and reinforce recognition of their status as valued members of our family.”

With the new SFA regulations from Jan 1, 2025, pets are still prohibited at all hawker centres and their outdoor dining areas, as these are considered communal spaces, unlike the outdoor seating spaces of private food businesses.

Pet dogs will also continue to be banned from halal-certified premises, including fast-food chain McDonald’s.