Malaysian PM Ismail, PM Lee witness land VTL launch at Woodlands Checkpoint

Passengers boarding the bus to Malaysia at Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange on Nov 29, 2021.

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong (right) and Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob exchanging greetings at the Causeway on Nov 29, 2021.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Malaysian counterpart Ismail Sabri Yaakob witnessed the launch of the land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) between Singapore and Malaysia at Woodlands Checkpoint on Monday morning (Nov 29).

In a live-streamed video on PM Lee’s Facebook page, the two leaders posed for a photo in front of a Transtar Travel bus, which had a sign that read: “VTL SG-MY”.

The much-anticipated VTL allows up to 1,440 citizens, permanent residents or long-term pass holders quarantine-free entry into each country on designated buses daily.

Mr Ismail is on his first official visit to Singapore as premier since taking office in August.

He was accompanied by other Malaysian leaders, including Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali, Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong and Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad.

At Woodlands Checkpoint, PM Lee was accompanied by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and Transport Minister S. Iswaran.

Mr Ismail is scheduled to call on President Halimah Yacob at the Istana and have a meeting with PM Lee during his one-day visit.

PM Lee will host an official lunch for Mr Ismail. The Malaysian premier will also have a new orchid hybrid named in his honour during a ceremony at the Istana.