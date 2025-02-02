 Male biker taken to hospital after collision with car in Bukit Timah, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Male biker taken to hospital after collision with car in Bukit Timah

Male biker taken to hospital after collision with car in Bukit Timah
The car collides with the rear of a motorcycle in the left-most lane and the rider is flung off his bike before landing on the road.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Sherlyn Sim for The Straits Times
Feb 02, 2025 03:26 pm

A 28-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after an accident involving a car and his bike along Bukit Timah Road on Jan 31.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle along Bukit Timah Road towards Upper Bukit Timah Road at 11pm that night.

In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, three motorcyclists can be seen on the road - one in each lane - when a dark grey car approaches them from behind.

The car collides with the rear of the motorcycle in the left-most lane and the rider is flung off his bike before landing on the road.

His motorcycle moves rightward, crossing all three lanes before smashing into the roadside barrier before crumpling in a heap on the road.

A 27-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

The accident occurred at about 5.05pm on Jan 30.
Singapore

Car lands in Upper Paya Lebar drain; man arrested for drink driving

Related Stories

3 hurt in 3-vehicle accident at Jalan Kayu

Man installs warning lights on car, claims they are for emergencies

Mum of teen killed in Joo Chiat accident says 'we don't want vengeance'

 

31jan2025 2258hrs #SMR2851Z mazda 3 rear ended motorcyclist

Posted by SGRV FRONT MAN on Saturday, February 1, 2025

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICSCDFBukit Timah