Male biker taken to hospital after collision with car in Bukit Timah

A 28-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after an accident involving a car and his bike along Bukit Timah Road on Jan 31.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle along Bukit Timah Road towards Upper Bukit Timah Road at 11pm that night.

In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, three motorcyclists can be seen on the road - one in each lane - when a dark grey car approaches them from behind.

The car collides with the rear of the motorcycle in the left-most lane and the rider is flung off his bike before landing on the road.

His motorcycle moves rightward, crossing all three lanes before smashing into the roadside barrier before crumpling in a heap on the road.

A 27-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.