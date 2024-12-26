Man, 24, arrested after alleged knife attack on Christmas Eve

The suspect was arrested on the same day at a residential unit in Keat Hong Close.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a 25-year-old man on Christmas Eve.

In a statement on Dec 25, the police said the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a knife in Jalan Besar at about 3.40am on Dec 24.

The victim had laceration wounds and was taken conscious to the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene after the attack.

Preliminary investigations showed that both men knew each other and had a dispute previously.

Officers from Central Police Division later established the identity of the suspect and arrested him on the same day at a residential unit in Keat Hong Close.

During the man’s arrest, a 19-year-old woman was also arrested for harbouring an offender, the police said.

The man is expected to be charged in court on Dec 26.

If found guilty, he can be sentenced to life imprisonment, or a term which may extend to 15 years. He can be also be fined or caned.

The police reminded the public that it is an offence to carry a weapon in a public place – unless it is for a lawful purpose. Offenders can be jailed for up to five years and receive at least six strokes of the cane.