CID nabs 11 in islandwide crackdown on gang activity

Eleven suspected gang members were arrested after islandwide checks on over 40 public entertainment outlets, nightlife establishments and eateries on Nov 29 and 30.

In a statement on Dec 4, the police said the sweep was led by the Criminal Investigation Department’s Secret Societies Branch, with the support of three police divisions.

Around 100 people were checked during the operation.

Investigations into the 11 people – aged between 19 and 61 – are ongoing, said police.

Those convicted of being a member of an unlawful society can be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to three years, or both.

The police said they would continue to work with relevant stakeholders to conduct regular enforcement operations at the various public entertainment and nightlife outlets and popular gathering places.