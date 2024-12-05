 CID nabs 11 in islandwide crackdown on gang activity, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

CID nabs 11 in islandwide crackdown on gang activity

CID nabs 11 in islandwide crackdown on gang activity
Around 100 people were checked during the islandwide operation on Nov 29 and 30.PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
CID nabs 11 in islandwide crackdown on gang activity
Eleven suspected gang members were arrested during the operation.PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Sarah Koh for The Straits Times
Dec 05, 2024 08:33 am

Eleven suspected gang members were arrested after islandwide checks on over 40 public entertainment outlets, nightlife establishments and eateries on Nov 29 and 30.

In a statement on Dec 4, the police said the sweep was led by the Criminal Investigation Department’s Secret Societies Branch, with the support of three police divisions.

Around 100 people were checked during the operation.

Investigations into the 11 people – aged between 19 and 61 – are ongoing, said police.

Those convicted of being a member of an unlawful society can be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to three years, or both.

The police said they would continue to work with relevant stakeholders to conduct regular enforcement operations at the various public entertainment and nightlife outlets and popular gathering places.

The man was among eight travellers caught trying to move large amounts of cash in Singapore without declaration.
Singapore

Traveller tries to sneak $1.3m past Singapore Customs

Related Stories

Manhunt is on for man who fled overseas in Dover Road murder

Man arrested in Geylang; knife and drug paraphernalia found in van

Woman found dead in flat; man who can shed light on case has left S’pore

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

policegangsSINGAPORE CRIME