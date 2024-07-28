Man, 49, charged with murder of 35-year-old man in Yishun

Residents who spoke to ST said they had heard two men arguing loudly some time between 8am and 9am.

Based on preliminary investigations by the police, both men knew each other, and the victim is believed to be a resident at the block.

A 49-year-old man was on July 28 charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man, who was found dead a day earlier at the lift landing of a block of flats in Yishun Ring Road.

Affendi Yusoff is accused of murdering Mr Fiqri Choo Iskandar at the 10th-floor lift lobby of Block 803 Yishun Ring Road at around 8.37am on July 27.

He was arrested at the scene.

Police officers who responded to a call for assistance that morning found the victim lying motionless at the lift lobby. He was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

When The Straits Times visited the scene on July 27, the entire 10th floor had been cordoned off. Blood could be seen on the floor, parapet and walls of a unit.

Police officers and crime scene investigators were also present, along with four police cars and a Criminal Investigation Department van.

Residents who spoke to ST said they had heard two men arguing loudly some time between 8am and 9am, with one estimating that the argument lasted for about 10 minutes.

Affendi’s case has been adjourned to Aug 2.

Offenders convicted of murder face the death penalty.