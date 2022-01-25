Man accused of sending messages telling recipients to offer cash to minors in exchange for sex

An American man was hauled to a Singapore district court on Tuesday (Jan 25) after he allegedly sent a message to a foreign mobile phone number telling the recipient to offer 12-year-old girls 4 million rupiah (S$375) to have sex with him.

According to court documents, Jason Scott Herrin, 47, is said to have sent a message to another foreign mobile phone number on a separate occasion telling the recipient to find a "kid" for him for a "high price, with the intention of procuring sexual services from the said kid".

On Tuesday, Herrin was handed four charges, including two linked to commercial sex with minors below 18 years old.

The American is accused of sending one of the messages on Nov 14, 2019, and the second one on Feb 18, 2020.

Separately, he was accused of possessing 31 obscene films in a unit at the Eco Sanctuary condominium in Chestnut Avenue at around 12.30am on Aug 17, 2020.

He is also alleged to have in his possession 90 photographs showing child abuse at the same unit that day.

Herrin was offered bail of $20,000 on Tuesday and his case has been adjourned to Feb 22.

For each count of communicating with another person to try to obtain the sexual services of a person below 18 years old, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined.

For possessing obscene films, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined $1,000 for each film, up to $40,000.