Man allegedly injured in a fight dies a week later

Singapore

The funeral of Mr R. Dehven on May 28.PHOTO: TNP READER
The hearse carrying Mr R. Dehven's casket.PHOTO: TNP READER
May 29, 2024 07:06 am

In the early morning of May 18, 34-year-old R. Dehven was allegedly involved in a fight with 25-year-old Muhammad Amiruddin Sabtu.

According to court documents, the incident took place before 6am outside Chill Up Bistro Bar at 279 Balestier Road.

Mr Dehven was allegedly punched in the face and it caused him to fall and sustain head injury which led to his death on May 25.

He was cremated in the evening of May 28, with more than 100 friends and family attending his funeral at 419 Fajar Road.

Mr Dehven is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister.

Amiruddin has been charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Singapore

Student claims he was punched in the eye at Chijmes

If found guilty, he can be jailed up to 10 years and fined or caned.

