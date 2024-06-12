Man defeated in Penang shop fight says he too has black belt

The unnamed man at the centre of a recent viral fight video expressed remorse for the disturbance he caused.

A video capturing a heated brawl between a man and a shop owner in Penang has taken social media by storm, prompting the man at the centre of the altercation to publicly address the incident.

The man, who remains unnamed, alleges that the altercation stemmed from what he perceived as disrespectful behaviour from the Chinese shop owner.

The disagreement escalated into a shouting match, ultimately culminating in a challenge to fight.

In a follow-up video released on TikTok by user @prabu_360_, the man revealed a pre-existing history with the shop owner, claiming a 13-year-old dispute that was previously settled through legal means.

He explained that he was at the grocery store at the behest of a friend when the shop owner's demeanour sparked the confrontation.

"Even if I had not drunk any alcohol, it would still trigger me. When he asked for a fight, of course I would not deny him,” the man admitted, acknowledging his intoxicated state at the time.

Despite his inebriation, the man, a self-proclaimed black belt in karate, accepted the challenge.

He acknowledged the shop owner's expertise in taekwondo, highlighting the difference in their fighting styles.

The viral footage depicts the physical altercation, with the man struggling against the shop owner's defensive tactics.

Despite numerous attempts to land a blow, the man is seen repeatedly knocked down.

In the wake of the incident, the man expressed remorse for the disturbance caused, offering apologies specifically to the Tamil community.

He attributes his actions to his intoxicated state, conceding that he was at a significant disadvantage against his opponent.

The video statement has drawn a range of reactions from netizens.

Some, like user dawa_sherpa07, have jokingly called for a rematch with the caveat "don't drink alcohol". Others, such as @denesshan, commended the man's tenacity.

"Bro, respect. You didn't run away despite knowing that you're drunk and would lose. Still rose and kept trying," read the comment.

User @kumeresh_panchavaktran quipped, "This wasn't just a problem between two men; it was a fight between two black belts from different martial arts."