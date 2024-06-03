Man seen bleeding after alleged scuffle in MRT

The man appeared to be bleeding but turned down help.

The reason for the altercation is unknown.

Just before 10am on June 1, two passengers allegedly got into a physical fight in the MRT and one of them ended up with blood trickling down the side of his head.

A fellow passenger alerted Shin Min Daily News to the incident that took place in the train on the North East Line.

Ms Chen said she was travelling from Kovan to Serangoon when the fight broke out.

"It happened very suddenly. There was no noise in the carriage before that, no quarreling was heard, but the two suddenly started fighting," she said.

In the video provided by Ms Chen, a man in orange appears to have pushed a man in grey towards the MRT door and the latter retaliated.

A third man, who was in black, tried to step in to defuse the situation. He can be heard saying "stop" to the men.

The man in orange seems to be bleeding on the left side of his head and drops of blood can be seen on the carriage floor.

Ms Chen said the carriage was full with passengers but the crowd quickly moved away when the fight broke out.

MRT employees offered help to the man in orange when the train arrived at Serangoon MRT Station but the man waved them away. Another passenger offered him tissue paper and he continued his journey.

The man in orange alighted at Woodleigh MRT Station.

Ms Chen added that the man in grey was still in the carriage when she alighted at Farrer Park MRT Station.