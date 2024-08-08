 Man allegedly slashed in a flirting incident gone wrong, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Man allegedly slashed in a flirting incident gone wrong

A knife seized in the arrest.PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Aug 08, 2024 10:09 am

Four men and three women, aged 17 to 25, have been arrested for suspected rioting armed with a deadly weapon.

At about 3.15am on Aug 7, the police were alerted to a case of assault along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

Officers found a man with two slash wounds on his back and he was taken conscious to the hospital.

The man was allegedly attacked by a group of four men who were believed to be armed with knives.

The incident was apparently triggered by a flirting incident between the male victim and one woman from the alleged assailants’ group.

Closed circuit television and police camera footage helped the police identify the seven believed to be involved in the incident.

All seven were arrested on the same day and two knives were seized.

If found guilty of rioting armed with a deadly weapon, the offender can be jailed up to 10 years and caned.

The police remind the public they have zero tolerance for such brazen acts of violence that threaten public safety and will spare no effort to apprehend those who commit violence for firm action to be taken against them.

