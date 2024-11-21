Man arrested after alleged attack on elderly man in Serangoon

A 31-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a 71-year-old man in Serangoon, leaving him with multiple injuries.

Police said the incident happened at a walkway along Serangoon North Avenue 2.

The victim was taken to hospital after the assault.

According to preliminary investigations, the victim did not know the suspect. The motive of the assault was also unknown.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio police division established the suspect’s identity through ground inquiries, as well as using CCTV footage.

He was arrested in Hougang Street 91 on Nov 20.

He is expected to be charged on Nov 21 for voluntarily causing grievous hurt. If convicted, he could be jailed for up to 10 years, as well as fined or caned.