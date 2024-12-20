Man continues to hit dad as cops wait to enter flat

A man who rained blows on his father continued the assault despite knowing that police officers were waiting to be let into their flat at around 3am on May 10.

Officers arrested Arjune Ravi later that morning and his 64-year-old father was taken to hospital where he was found with multiple injuries including a nasal fracture.

In an unrelated incident, Arjune molested a 24-year-old woman in Little India in November 2023.

On Dec 20, the 25-year-old was sentenced to a year, five months and six weeks’ jail. He pleaded guilty to one count each of assault and molestation.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhou Yang told the court that Arjune was in Buffalo Road at around 9pm on Nov 10, 2023 when he molested a woman and walked away.

The DPP added: “Although the victim was afraid, she shouted at the accused to stop. The accused ignored her and continued walking away.”

She managed to record a video and snap pictures of Arjune before she lost sight of him.

After she provided the police with the evidence, officers managed to trace him.

Court documents did not disclose what happened next but Arjune was in his Admiralty Drive Housing Board flat on May 10, 2024 when he phoned his father even though the latter was in the same unit.

The father went to Arjune’s room but he was not allowed inside. Arjune started complaining about his mother and asked for his father’s mobile phone.

The older man refused to hand it over. At around 2.30am, Arjune rained blows on his father who alerted the police about 30 minutes later.

Police officers and paramedics arrived outside the unit but did not see the father. When he answered a call from a police officer on his mobile phone, he said he was afraid to leave his room as Arjune would assault him.

DPP Zhou said: “ When the victim came out of his room, he found the accused waiting for him in the living room. The accused punched the victim’s body which caused the victim to fall on the floor.

“The accused continued kicking the victim’s body while the victim was on the floor... The accused knew that police officers were waiting outside the flat.”

Without revealing details, the prosecutor told the court that police managed to enter the flat at around 4.30am and arrested Arjune.

His father was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and discharged on May 28.