Man to be charged for fatal Geylang Road fight

A 40-year-old man will be charged in court over an alleged attack on a 67-year-old man in Geylang Road, which led to the older man’s death from his injuries.

The police said on Aug 21 that they were alerted to a fight on Aug 3 at about 2.35pm.

Preliminary investigations showed that the 40-year-old had allegedly assaulted the older man, who was taken conscious to hospital, but died on Aug 19.

Police later arrested the younger man, who will be charged on Aug 22 with voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to 10 years, and fined or caned.