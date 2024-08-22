 Man to be charged for fatal Geylang Road fight , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man to be charged for fatal Geylang Road fight

Man to be charged for fatal Geylang Road fight
Gabrielle Andres for The Straits Times
Aug 22, 2024 09:46 am

A 40-year-old man will be charged in court over an alleged attack on a 67-year-old man in Geylang Road, which led to the older man’s death from his injuries.

The police said on Aug 21 that they were alerted to a fight on Aug 3 at about 2.35pm.

Preliminary investigations showed that the 40-year-old had allegedly assaulted the older man, who was taken conscious to hospital, but died on Aug 19.

Police later arrested the younger man, who will be charged on Aug 22 with voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to 10 years, and fined or caned.

The judge rejected M. Ravi’s contention that his bipolar disorder had affected his mental capacity when he wrote the e-mail.
Singapore

M. Ravi ordered to return $120,000 to law firm

Related Stories

NTU researcher fined for stalking PhD student who snubs her

Man imports toy guns that look like real firearms

Man admits to keeping 331 child porn digital files

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Singapore courtscrimeSINGAPORE CRIME