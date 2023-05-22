 Man to be charged over misappropriation of funds, theft of luxury watches worth $1.6m, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man to be charged over misappropriation of funds, theft of luxury watches worth $1.6m

Man to be charged over misappropriation of funds, theft of luxury watches worth $1.6m
The suspect had received large sums of money from victims to buy luxury watches between September 2022 and May 2023.PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Sarah Koh
May 22, 2023 12:43 am

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and will be charged in court on Monday for allegedly misappropriating money and stealing luxury watches worth a total of about $1.6 million.

The suspect, who worked as a salesman at a luxury watch shop in Orchard Road, had received large sums of money from victims to buy luxury watches between September 2022 and May 2023, the police said in a statement on Sunday.

He went on to allegedly misappropriate the funds given to him and steal several luxury watches from the shop, then pawned them in exchange for cash, the police added.

“Through extensive inquiries and follow-ups, officers from Central Division recovered 23 luxury watches worth $900,000,” said the police.

The suspect will be charged in court with the offence of criminal breach of trust by an employee, added the police. If found guilty, he could be fined and jailed for up to 15 years.

On Saturday, The Straits Times reported that five investors in a scheme that buys luxury watches with their money and offers profits from selling the timepieces to others are suing its Singaporean founder and his Hong Kong-registered company for more than $2.9 million.

SSF said it will work closely with SportSG to minimise the impact of this incident on the coaches and athletes.
Singapore

Police report made against Silat Federation’s finance director

Related Stories

Swindlers’ list: White-collar criminals who went big and paid for it

Penny stock crash mastermind John Soh jailed 36 years, ex-girlfriend Quah Su-Ling gets 20 years

Vatican hit with $13 million claim by ousted auditor and deputy

The plaintiffs – four businessmen and professionals from Hong Kong, and a company registered in the territory – claimed that high-profile watch expert Dominic Khoo and his company had breached their respective investment agreements and made misrepresentations.

Under the agreements, the money the plaintiffs invested was used to buy luxury watches, which were then held by them. Within a year, the fund was to “repurchase” the watches to sell them at a profit to watch collectors and buyers.

The investors alleged that Mr Khoo and his company had failed to carry out contractual obligations of repurchasing the watches and paying the sale proceeds due to them.

More On This Topic
36 months’ jail for ex-lawyer on the run for 15 years after misappropriating $88k
Man allegedly misappropriated about $470k paid to firm for Islamic religious pilgrimage

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FINANCIAL CRIMESpoliceWATCHES