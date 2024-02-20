Man charged for allegedly adding erectile dysfunction medicine to woman’s drink

A man was charged on Jan 20 after he allegedly added erectile dysfunction medicine to a woman’s drink at a sports venue in the Orchard Road area.

Kim Dong-hun, a 33-year-old South Korean national, was charged with one count of causing hurt by means of poison, with the intent to commit an offence.

Kim had allegedly added tadalafil to the woman’s drink on or about Nov 28, 2023, between 7pm and 8pm, knowing it was likely to cause hurt to her.

According to the HealthHub platform, tadalafil is used to treat erectile dysfunction. Common side effects of the medication include nausea and headache, while rare but serious side effects include sudden vision and hearing loss.

The alleged offence took place at action sports venue Trifecta in Exeter Road. The venue, which opened in October 2023, has facilities such as the world’s first hybrid skate bowl designed for skateboarding and surfskating.

A police prosecutor applied to the court for a gag order to protect the victim’s identity, given the circumstances of the case.

While acknowledging there was no sexual offence, the prosecutor said the act of putting the drug into someone’s drink has certain connotations.

District Judge James Elisha Lee granted the gag order, saying there appeared to be a need to protect the identity of the victim, based on details of the case that might appear in future proceedings.

Speaking via an interpreter, Kim said he intends to plead guilty and that he was looking to contact the South Korean Embassy and his colleague in Singapore.

He had also initially said he wanted to engage a lawyer, but later changed his mind.

Kim also said he would not be able to get a bailor.

He is expected to plead guilty on March 12.

For causing hurt by means of poison, Kim can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined and caned.