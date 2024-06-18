New furniture turn out to be health hazard to family

One drawer in their five-year-old son's room contained a staggering 4.8ppm of formaldehyde – 60 times the acceptable limit in Singapore.

Moving into their swanky new condo at Normanton Park was supposed to be a dream come true for the Song family.

Instead, it quickly descended into a nightmare of illness and frustration.

Just days after settling into their 1,615 sq ft apartment in March, the family began experiencing worrying health problems.

It started with the Songs’ eight-year-old daughter developing dry eyes and a sore throat. Then, 52-year-old businessman Song Hongjun and his wife started experiencing similar symptoms.

After suffering from a lost voice for two weeks, Mrs Song visited a doctor, who delivered a shocking diagnosis: possible formaldehyde poisoning.

The culprit? The brand-new furniture installed by Far East Service Centre, the company hired to renovate and furnish their dream home.

Formaldehyde, a common chemical found in furniture materials, can cause severe health problems, including respiratory issues and even cancer, at high levels.

Tests revealed the horrifying truth: formaldehyde levels in their furniture were off the charts. One drawer in their five-year-old son's room contained a staggering 4.8ppm of formaldehyde – 60 times the acceptable limit in Singapore.

Far East Service Centre tried to fix the problem by hiring a formaldehyde removal company twice, but the treatment wasn't fully effective in eliminating the dangerous chemical. Mr Song expressed concerns to Lianhe Zaobao that the spray used during the treatment could potentially harm his family's health even further.

In an attempt to resolve the situation, the renovation company offered to cover the cost of temporary accommodation for the Song family while the issue was being addressed. However, the amount offered was insufficient for them to afford a high-end hotel, and Mr Song found the suggested alternative accommodations unacceptable.

This disagreement led to a standstill in negotiations, with communication from the company ceasing entirely on April 30, according to Mr Song.

"We've been sleeping on the floor in the living room for nearly three months. I bought two air purifiers and opened all the windows to counter the effects of the formaldehyde," he said.

The family’s plans to have Mr Song’s elderly father move in were dashed due to the health risks.

Faced with silence from Far East Service Centre, Mr Song took legal action, sending them a lawyer's letter. In response, the company offered to waive the remaining $7,800 owed on the renovation and provide $23,000 in compensation. They also proposed to revisit the apartment and remove the formaldehyde.

However, Mr Song deemed this offer unacceptable.

"The cost of the furniture alone is $33,000. I even had to hire someone to remove the old furniture. Their offer is very insincere," he said.

Determined to seek proper recourse, Mr Song hired movers to dismantle and remove all the furniture from his home on June 10. He also made it clear that he intends to sue Far East Service Centre.

A spokesperson from Far East Service Centre claimed the comany was aware of industry regulations and denied any violation on its part.