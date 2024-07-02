Indian national accused of shoving man who later drowned in S'pore River

The incident is said to have taken place in front of the Clarke Quay Central shopping mall at around 10.15pm on June 30.

A 21-year-old Indian national is now accused of shoving another man near the waters of the Singapore River, allegedly causing the latter to stumble backwards, hit his head on some steps and fall into the river before drowning.

The incident is said to have taken place in front of the Clarke Quay Central shopping mall at around 10.15pm on June 30.

On July 2, Legha Pawan was charged with causing the death of Mr Jasbir Singh, 33, by performing a rash act.

Court documents did not disclose what transpired between the pair before the older man fell into the river.

In a statement on July 1, police said that officers received a call about the incident on June 30.

Divers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were then dispatched to search the waters.

They found Mr Singh’s body and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police managed to identify Legha following an investigation and he was arrested on July 1.

He is remanded at the Central Police Division and the case has been adjourned to July 9.

For causing another person’s death by performing a rash act, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined.