Man arrested after 33-year-old man found dead in Singapore River

The police received a call for assistance about a man who had fallen into the Singapore River on June 30 at 10.15pm.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on July 1 for his suspected involvement in the death of a 33-year-old man, whose body was retrieved from the Singapore River after a search the day before.

The suspect is expected to be charged with causing death by rash act on July 2, police said.

The police received a call for assistance about a man who had fallen into the Singapore River on June 30 at 10.15pm.

Divers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were dispatched to search the waters. They found the body of the older man, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect was identified by police officers through investigations and with the aid of police cameras and closed-circuit television images, police added.

If found guilty, he may be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

Investigations are ongoing.