 Man charged for allegedly setting fire to PMA in Sembawang, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man charged for allegedly setting fire to PMA in Sembawang

Man charged for allegedly setting fire to PMA in Sembawang
On Aug 15, Chua Teck Sheng allegedly committed the offence at the void deck of Block 482 Admiralty Link.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FRANCIS KOK/FACEBOOK
Fatimah Mujibah for The Straits Times
Aug 17, 2024 06:50 pm

A 41-year-old man who allegedly set a personal mobility aid (PMA) on fire was charged on Aug 17 with committing an act of mischief.

On Aug 15, Chua Teck Sheng was said to have committed the act at the void deck of Block 482 Admiralty Link.

The police were alerted to the incident, where eight bicycles and three PMAs were burnt.

Thirty-five residents were also evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure. No injuries were reported.

Through follow-up investigations and camera footage, officers from Woodlands Police Division established Chua’s identity and arrested him on Aug 16, the police said on Aug 17.

A lighter and a box of fire starters which he had allegedly used to commit the offence were seized.

The man had allegedly rearranged the floral decorations to form a distasteful word, and also filmed and featured it on a TikTok video.
Singapore

Man probed for 'SG 59 PORN' act of mischief

Related Stories

Police seize more than $530,000 worth of counterfeit goods

5,480 caught for using or possessing vapes

Two fined for high-rise littering under presumption of guilt clause

Chua is currently in remand and his case will be heard on Aug 23.

If found guilty, he can be jailed up to seven years and fined.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SINGAPORE CRIMEFIRESpoliceSembawangCOURT & CRIME