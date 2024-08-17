Man charged for allegedly setting fire to PMA in Sembawang

On Aug 15, Chua Teck Sheng allegedly committed the offence at the void deck of Block 482 Admiralty Link.

A 41-year-old man who allegedly set a personal mobility aid (PMA) on fire was charged on Aug 17 with committing an act of mischief.

On Aug 15, Chua Teck Sheng was said to have committed the act at the void deck of Block 482 Admiralty Link.

The police were alerted to the incident, where eight bicycles and three PMAs were burnt.

Thirty-five residents were also evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure. No injuries were reported.

Through follow-up investigations and camera footage, officers from Woodlands Police Division established Chua’s identity and arrested him on Aug 16, the police said on Aug 17.

A lighter and a box of fire starters which he had allegedly used to commit the offence were seized.

Chua is currently in remand and his case will be heard on Aug 23.

If found guilty, he can be jailed up to seven years and fined.