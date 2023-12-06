Man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting 2-year-old girl

A 59-year-old man has been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a two-year-old girl.

The Malaysian, who is a Singapore permanent resident, was charged in court on Dec 6 with one count of using criminal force to a person below 14 years of age with intent to outrage modesty.

He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity.

According to court documents, the man had allegedly used criminal force on the toddler by placing his right hand inside her diaper and using his fingers to molest her.

The incident happened on Nov 9 between 1pm and 3pm. The location of the alleged offence was redacted from the charge sheet.

The prosecution said the man is believed to be involved in other similar cases.

The judge granted the prosecution’s application for the accused to be remanded for one week, and for him to be brought out for investigations.

The case has been adjourned to Dec 13.

Those found guilty of using criminal force to a person below 14 years of age with intent to outrage modesty can be jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.