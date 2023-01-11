Man charged over attempt to rob woman at HDB Hub carpark with knife

Boey Yan Kit had allegedly attempted to rob a woman with a knife in a carpark at HDB Hub in Toa Payoh on Jan 10, 2023.

A man who allegedly attempted to rob a 48-year-old woman with a knife in a carpark at HDB Hub in Toa Payoh was on Wednesday charged with one count of attempted armed robbery with hurt.

Boey Yan Kit, 57, appeared in court via video link at around 10.30am wearing a green shirt.

The police prosecution said Boey was found to have been involved in other similar offences and asked for him to be remanded at the Central Police Division for a week to assist investigations.

On Monday morning, Boey allegedly approached the woman from behind in the carpark. She was at her vehicle at the time, and he demanded that she get into the car.

He is said to have assaulted her using the knife in the confrontation, the police said on Tuesday.

The woman, who did not lose any money, sustained a cut on her right hand, scratch marks on her stomach and abrasions on her right arm, the police added.

She was conscious when taken to the hospital and is in a stable condition.

The police said officers from Tanglin Police Division identified the man and arrested him within 24 hours of the report being made.

After he was charged, Boey asked to be taken to the Institute of Mental Health.

District Judge Terence Tay said that the investigation officer would be mindful of Boey’s mental condition.

He added that the accused was clearly in the right frame of mind to make this request and rejected it.

For voluntarily causing hurt in committing or in attempting to commit a robbery, an offender may be jailed between five and 20 years and caned.