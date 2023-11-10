 Man charged after allegedly jumping out of vehicle on ECP, causing accident that led to biker’s death, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man charged after allegedly jumping out of vehicle on ECP, causing accident that led to biker’s death

The accident occurred along the ECP towards the city on Nov 8.PHOTO: LYNN LONG-YAM
Shaffiq Alkhatib Court Correspondent
Nov 10, 2023 07:50 pm

A Russian man accused of starting an accident along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) that led to a motorcyclist’s death was charged on Friday with causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act.

Eldaniz Ibishov, 38, allegedly jumped out of a moving vehicle at around 11am on Wednesday, causing a nearby lorry to come to a halt.

Freelance delivery rider Muhammad Nurhilmi Atan, 27, was riding his motorcycle when he collided with the rear of the lorry.

Mr Nurhilmi, who suffered multiple injuries, was unconscious when he was rushed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

He died later that day.

Freelance delivery rider Muhammad Nurhilmi Atan was riding his motorcycle when he collided with the rear of the lorry. PHOTO: MUHAMMAD NURHILMI/FACEBOOK

Court documents did not disclose why Ibishov allegedly jumped out of the vehicle while it was travelling along the ECP towards the city.

On Friday, he was ordered to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination.

The Law Society said the firm does not have lawyers holding valid certificates to allow them to practise in Singapore.
Singapore

Maid punched employer’s mother in the face

His case will be mentioned again in court on Nov 24.

Offenders convicted of causing grievous hurt to another person by performing a rash act can be jailed for up to four years and fined up to $10,000.

