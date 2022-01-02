Man dies after being attacked with nail-studded plank on New Year's Day; migrant worker charged

A migrant worker has been charged in court after a fatal attack on a man, in which a wooden plank embedded with nails was used, on New Year's Day.

Paneer Vetrivel, 26, an Indian national, was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon in a special sitting of the Criminal Mentions Court on Sunday (Jan 2).

Between roughly 1am and 1.25am on Jan 1, he is alleged to have hit Mr Rajendran Shanmugasundran, 37, with the plank near 20 Woodlands Industrial Park E1.

On Saturday the police had said the two men were involved in a dispute at a dormitory in Woodlands Industrial Park.

Officers were alerted to the fight around 1.25am, and found Mr Rajendran lying motionless on the ground with head injuries.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Paneer was arrested and has been remanded for further investigations.

His case is expected to come up in court again on Jan 7.

If convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon, he can be jailed for life and caned, or jailed for up to 15 years, caned and fined.