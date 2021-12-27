Man falls into sea at East Coast Park on Christmas Day

While at the East Coast Park beach with his wife, a man slipped and fell into the sea.

He had lost his footing after climbing onto the breakwater wall, along East Coast Park's carpark C3 on Christmas afternoon, reported Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao.

His wife did not witness the accident but grew worried when he did not return after some time.

When she walked towards the breakwater, she discovered her husband was in the water, and called the police.

According to Zaobao, the man knew how to swim but struggled to do so because of the strong currents.

He made his way back to the shore after a passer-by threw him a lifebuoy.

Despite the scare, he was not injured and did not need medical attention.

In November, a 47-year-old man drowned after he fell into the water at East Coast Park.

He was believed to have been fishing before the incident occurred.